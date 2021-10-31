 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Carry Out: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant
0 Comments

Best Carry Out: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

  • 0
Wells Brothers Restaurant

Wells Brothers Restaurant is close to celebrating 100 years in Racine. It's no wonder why Journal Times' readers voted them Best Italian Restaurant, Best Pizza and Best Carry Out.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com

Hometown Favorites

DeRango's Pizza Delivery, 6100 Washington Ave., Racine

Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House, 4301 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have always offered carryout services, but this past year it became our way to survive! Your support during our carryout only business from July 2020 to April 2021, helped us remain in business! We are blessed that our food carries out well and that our customers are so faithful. Our entire menu is available for carryout, also remember to ask for our day's soups and desserts.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our amazing staff and faithful customers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News