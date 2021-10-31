Best Carry Out: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com
Hometown Favorites
DeRango's Pizza Delivery, 6100 Washington Ave., Racine
Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House, 4301 Douglas Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have always offered carryout services, but this past year it became our way to survive! Your support during our carryout only business from July 2020 to April 2021, helped us remain in business! We are blessed that our food carries out well and that our customers are so faithful. Our entire menu is available for carryout, also remember to ask for our day's soups and desserts.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our amazing staff and faithful customers.