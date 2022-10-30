Best Carry Out: Pico's Tacos and Cerveza

Pico's Tacos and Cerveza, 550 Three Mile Road, Racine, 262-800-3488; 3505 Spring St., Racine, picostacos.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

DeRango's Pizza Delivery, 6100 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House, 4301 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

In today's busy world families do not always have the time to enjoy a sit-down dinner at their favorite local restaurant. When deciding on dinner we provide fast, fresh, and affordable restaurant-quality foods you can enjoy in the comfort of your home. Our customers are able to place their orders online, call them in at one of our locations, or they can place them in-store. We also make our order pick-up as convenient as possible through curbside carry out, in-store pick up, or at our drive-thru at the Spring St location. Our food is prepared per order assuring customers quality restaurant takeout.

How long have you been doing this? We've been open for 6 years going on 7.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We couldn't do this operation without our staff. They carry out the one-on-one interaction with all of our guests and bring back ways to improve the Picos experience!

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it. We have roots on the north side, as that is where my parents started the Golden Phoenix and the first Los Mariachis on Douglas. The building on 3 Mile became available in 2015 and we saw an opportunity to service the norths ide once again by reintroducing Mexican food and bringing back neighborhood favorite dishes. It was intuitive to take on an opportunity where our family first started off.