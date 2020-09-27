Best Car Wash/Detail: Rocket Wash

First place: Rocket Wash, 4733 Spring St., Racine, 262-898-8473, RocketWashWI.com

Second place: Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Royal Car Care, 3829 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We love washing cars.

When we created the Rocket Wash concept, we spent a lot of time looking across the country for the best way to wash cars. We learned that time, wash quality and price were the big three factors that prevented most people from getting their cars washed on a regular basis.

The Rocket Wash concept was designed specifically to address those three issues. Rocket Wash is fast. From entry to exit, you’re done in two minutes, with a safe, quality wash all for $6.