Best Car Wash/Detail: Rocket Wash

First place: Rocket Wash, 4733 Spring St., Racine, 262-898-8473, RocketWashWI.com
Second place: Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Royal Car Care, 3829 Douglas Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We love washing cars.
When we created the Rocket Wash concept, we spent a lot of time looking across the country for the best way to wash cars. We learned that time, wash quality and price were the big three factors that prevented most people from getting their cars washed on a regular basis.
The Rocket Wash concept was designed specifically to address those three issues. Rocket Wash is fast. From entry to exit, you’re done in two minutes, with a safe, quality wash all for $6.
We made a big investment in the latest and greatest in car washing technology and equipment. The other big change we brought to Racine was the concept of Unlimited Club memberships. Our packages start at just $19.99 monthly. Most of our customers enjoy getting their car washed whenever they want for one low monthly price.
The other big advantage to being a club member is the time savings. Club members get to skip the line and use the Unlimited Club entry lane.
The most import decision we made was bringing service back to the industry. Our people really do love what they do. And, they are really good at it.
