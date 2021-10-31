Best Car Wash/Detail: Rocket Wash

Rocket Wash, 4733 Spring St., Racine, 262-898-8473, rocketwashwi.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our mission is to give our customers an out-of-this world car washing experience!

How long have you be doing this?

We opened our first Rocket Wash in Racine in January of 2017. We then opened two more Rocket Washes in Kenosha the following year.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our division leader, site leaders and crew members! They have taken our Rocket Wash concept to another galaxy!

