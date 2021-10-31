Best Car Wash/Detail: Rocket Wash

Rocket Wash, 4733 Spring St., Racine, 262-898-8473, rocketwashwi.com
Hometown Favorites
Royal Car Care, 3829 Douglas Ave., Racine
Tsunami Express Car Wash, 6315 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our mission is to give our customers an out-of-this world car washing experience!
How long have you be doing this?
We opened our first Rocket Wash in Racine in January of 2017. We then opened two more Rocket Washes in Kenosha the following year.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our division leader, site leaders and crew members! They have taken our Rocket Wash concept to another galaxy!
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
We found that all car wash facilities in Southeastern Wisconsin were working with old technology. We did a lot of research and talked to a lot of other car wash operators in other areas of the country. We decided to take a leap of faith and create a brand new car washing experience. Our easy, rail-less conveyor system was state-of-the-art, the first of its kind in the area. We designed our Rocket Wash with features that every driver hopes for: quality and speed of wash; comfortable, open, bright wash experience; free vacuums and free mat washers with every wash; monthly unlimited clubs that save money; and top notch facility with attentive staff.