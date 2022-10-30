Best Car Wash/Detail: Rocket Wash

Rocket Wash, 4733 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 262-898-8473, rocketwashwi.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Scrub-A-Dub Car Wash & Oil Change, 5120 Washington Ave., Racine

Oil Changers (Royal Car Care), 3829 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our mission is to give our customers an out-of-this-world car washing experience.

How long have you been doing this?

We opened our first Rocket Wash in January 2017.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our division leader, site leaders and crew members! They have taken our Rocket Wash concept to another galaxy and provide our customers with a unique car washing experience.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

We love washing cars and we love making our customers happy. There is nothing better than seeing a smile on our customer’s face when leaving our wash. The owner’s grandfather used to say, “A clean car always rides better,” and we believe it.

What's next?

We are building our fourth Rocket Wash in Racine on Washington Avenue with an expected opening in spring 2023. We are excited to be able to give our club members the fourth convenient location to get their cars washed. We’ve added even more new and improved features at this wash: year-round free mat washing, free air, a cleaning supplies vending machine and our popular free vacuums with the purchase of a wash or unlimited club.