First place: Rocket Wash, 4733 Spring St., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Royal Car Care Wash & Quick Lube, 3829 Douglas Ave., Racine
Rocket Wash has taken off — in popularity with Best of Racine County voters.
When the $3 million Rocket Wash opened in January 2017, it was the first building in the corner development by brothers Jim and Michael Willkomm at Spring Street and Highway 31. And it was unlike any other car washes in the area. Among its features are clear — not concrete — walls.
Cars are moved through the wash on two conveyor belts that do not require the wheels to be exactly lined up in two narrow tracks.
And in winter, waste oil is burned in heating coils buried just beneath the surface from the pay stations through the car wash exit curve to keep ice off the entrance and exit surfaces.
“We love to wash cars,” Mike Willkomm said recently. And they hire people who have a good attitude: either an interest in people or in the auto industry, he said.
“There’s enough interaction with customers that, if you don’t care about what you’re doing, it shows,” Willkomm explained.
He added, “We like things that are simple. You would be surprised how many places make it complicated, or it takes a long time.”
Since opening their first Rocket Wash, the one in Mount Pleasant, the Willkomm brothers opened two more in the Kenosha area this year. “It has brought more value to club members,” he said, who can use their membership at those car washes if they are in the Kenosha area.
