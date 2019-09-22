First place: Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington
Second place: Porcaro Ford, 6001 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Third place: D'Acquisto Motors, 1202 Lathrop Ave., Racine
*****
Best of Racine County voters have looked toward the west in selecting the Lynch GM Superstore in Burlington as the best new car dealer in the county.
And it’s an honor dealership President Patrick Lynch does not take for granted. He and his close to 100 employees in Burlington work hard every day to gain the trust and lasting confidence of their vehicle and service customers.
“One of the things I’m really proud of is we won the (General Motors) Mark of Excellence Award, which is a sales and customer satisfaction index and we’ve won that eight out of the last nine years,” Lynch said. “We work really hard to take care of our employees and make them happy and they in turn can take care of our guests — our customers.”
Taking care of employees can mean special events, like the employee appreciation picnic that took place on Sept. 6, to opportunities for advancement.
“I think it’s important we create opportunities for our employees. That’s why we think our expanding has been good for all of us. It creates opportunities for our employees so people can move up the ladder,” Lynch said. “We’ve had people who started as receptionists who are now office managers, we have detail guys who are selling cars now.”
Many employees have many years of service with Lynch, not just in Burlington but also at the other Lynch family dealerships in Mukwonago, Pleasant Prairie, West Bend and at the Lynch Truck Center in Rochester. Those include Bob LaBadie, who is in his 46th year and, according to Lynch, “still has a smile on his face.”
“We have a lot of tenured employees and I’ll tell you people like to see the same faces,” Lynch said. “We’re proud of everybody.”
