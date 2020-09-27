Best Cafe/Coffee Shop: Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse

First place: Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 Four ½ Mile Road, Caledonia, 262-681-2644, mochalisacoffeehouse.com

Second place: Wilson's Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Abrazo Coffee, 321 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse is more than just coffee; we are a gathering place for people to have a relaxing time to spend in our beautiful gardens in the summer and our 120-year-old farm house welcomes you with a quaint, warm and cozy feeling in the winter.

We are locally focused and we believe that comes through in the quality of our products and our service. We feature local artisans in our coffeehouse with their art work on our walls and crafts on display.