First place: Mocha Lisa, 2825 4½ Mile Road, Caledonia
Second place: Wilson's Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Starbucks, 5568 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 2805 S. Green Bay Road, Racine; 1054 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
After being nominated as a finalist multiple times in the past and finally taking the Best Café/Coffee Shop category last year, this year, Mocha Lisa took the category for the second year in a row.
“After having been nominated as a finalist many times, we were really excited when we got voted as the best last year,” said Bobbie Schmidt, Mocha Lisa’s head barista for 3½ years. “To get nominated again shows that we have the best customers in Racine.”
For those looking to get their pumpkin spice fix long after autumn has ended, Mocha Lisa has got you covered. One of the things that helps Mocha Lisa stand out from their coffee shop competition is the fact that they sell seasonal drinks year-round.
“Our ability to make seasonal drinks year-round is something that our customers really appreciate as they can always come in to get the drink they’re really looking for,” said Schmidt.
At the forefront of it all, however, is the service that keeps the customers coming back for more. “Our baristas are really friendly and outgoing and they make sure each and every customer feels special,” Schmidt said.
