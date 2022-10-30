 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Café/Coffee Shop: Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse

The Mankas

From left, Craig, Ashley and Sheri Manka are the current owners of Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse. They took ownership of the establishment in January 2022.

 Diana Panuncial

Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4 ½ Mile Road, Caledonia, 262-681-2644, mochalisacoffeehouse.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Wilson's Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave., Racine

Kravings, 5509 Durand Ave., Unit D, Mount Pleasant

 

 

