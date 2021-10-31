Best Café/Coffee Shop: Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse

Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 Four ½ Mile Road, Racine, 262-681-2644, mochalisacoffeehouse.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse is more than just coffee; we are a gathering place for people to have a relaxing time to spend in our beautiful gardens in the summer and our 120-year-old farm house welcomes you with a quaint, warm and cozy feeling in the winter. We are locally focused and we believe that comes through in the quality of our products and our service. We feature local artisans in our coffeehouse with their art work on our walls and crafts on display. If you are looking for unique gifts, you can probably find what you are looking for in our gift section. We offer all seasonal favorites anytime of the year, and as you would expect, high-quality coffee and espresso drinks from Colectivo Coffee, premium teas and delicious local bakery. Our baristas are very friendly, cleanliness and customer service are priorities for us! We are blessed and thankful to have customers who are like family, that have supported us throughout the years. We are happy God has given us the opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors here in Racine.
How long have you be doing this?
We just celebrated our 12th year.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our customers who faithfully support us and who have become part of our family. Also the baristas, who do a wonderful job to accommodate everyone.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
In 2009, I received a phone call that changed my life forever, because my previous position was coming to an end. I had been praying for a sign from God asking if we should buy the coffeehouse. Internally, as I was on the phone I knew this was the sign. As I hung up the phone, my husband Scott asked me if this was the sign I was praying for. At that moment, I knew we should purchased Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse and I knew this was a gift from God. My success partially comes from my staff of baristas who are wonderful and support me every step of the way, and my customers who have supported me continuously. I give all the glory to God and I am blessed to have been able to serve him in this capacity. I love my job!
What's next?
I'm looking forward to getting back to normal, post COVID. This has been a difficult time for both our customers as well as our vendors, not to mention all small businesses.