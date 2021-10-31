Best Café/Coffee Shop: Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse

Hometown Favorites

Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse is more than just coffee; we are a gathering place for people to have a relaxing time to spend in our beautiful gardens in the summer and our 120-year-old farm house welcomes you with a quaint, warm and cozy feeling in the winter. We are locally focused and we believe that comes through in the quality of our products and our service. We feature local artisans in our coffeehouse with their art work on our walls and crafts on display. If you are looking for unique gifts, you can probably find what you are looking for in our gift section. We offer all seasonal favorites anytime of the year, and as you would expect, high-quality coffee and espresso drinks from Colectivo Coffee, premium teas and delicious local bakery. Our baristas are very friendly, cleanliness and customer service are priorities for us! We are blessed and thankful to have customers who are like family, that have supported us throughout the years. We are happy God has given us the opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors here in Racine.