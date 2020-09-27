Best Butcher Shop: Danny's Meats & Catering

First place: Danny's Meats & Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road, Caledonia, 262-554-5440

Second place: Brossman's Meat Market & Catering, 6900 Highway 31, Caledonia

Third place: Harry Hansen Meat Service, 10407 Highway K, Raymond

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The customers are what make us the best in Racine County by shopping local and knowing we offer fresh quality meats.

We strive to accommodate any customer's needs and go above and beyond to please. Our customers know we have high standards when it comes to the quality of our meats we offer.

It's a personal experience when you shop your local butcher and we want nothing more than for our meats to be the best thing you ever tasted.

