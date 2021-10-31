 Skip to main content
Best Burger: Kewpee Sandwich Shop
Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., was voted Best Lunch and Best Sandwich/Burger by Journal Times' readers.

Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, 262-634-9601

Hometown Favorites

Culver's, 5801 21st St., 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Racine

Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville

