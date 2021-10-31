Best Burger: Kewpee Sandwich Shop Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., was voted Best Lunch and Best Sandwich/Burger by Journal Times' readers. JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, 262-634-9601Hometown FavoritesCulver's, 5801 21st St., 722 S. Sylvania Ave., RacineJoey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kewpee Sandwich Shop Favorite Burger Joey Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News FOOD: 2021 Best of Racine county winners 1 hr ago