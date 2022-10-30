 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Burger: Kewpee Sandwich Shop

Kewpee Sandwich Shop

Kewpee Sandwich Shop, a Racine institution, is located at 520 Wisconsin Ave. in Downtown Racine.

Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, 262-634-9601

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Culver's, 5801 21st St., Mount Pleasant; 4542 Douglas Ave., Caledonia; 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville

Park Inn, 2312 Douglas Ave., Racine

