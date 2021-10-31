Best Breakfast/Brunch: The Maple Table

Co-owners Tony and Tamara LoPiparo began in the restaurant industry decades ago. Tony spent a lot of his childhood at his father's restaurant, That's Amore, and began working for him when he was a teenager. Tamara had been in the service industry since a teenager and worked her way up the ladder, learning many different positions in the front of the house. The two met when Tamara was managing the restaurant across from That's Amore. Once they were married, Tamara began working for her in-laws. Tony went on to get his MBA and Tamara finished her business management and leadership studies program from the UW school system. During this time they started a family so, they found that the demands of working in a second shift restaurant was becoming hard to manage with small children. They felt confident through their education, work experience and mentorship from their fathers (both entrepreneurs) that they were ready to venture out on their own. In 2018, they moved to Caledonia and visited downtown Racine for the first time. It was love at first sight, they walked through the space that now occupies the restaurant and a few months later The Maple Table came to be. It was a dream come true.