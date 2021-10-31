Best Breakfast/Brunch: The Maple Table

The Maple Table, 520 Main St., Racine, 262-456-7899, themapletable.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We are family owned and operated. We bring fresh food to the table and offer an array of traditional breakfast and lunch fare with a twist. Our full service bar offers a unique spin on the traditional breakfast cocktails, and we have become well known for our mimosa menu and flights. Our coffee drinks are made with the finest organic coffee and espresso beans. Our venue is large enough to host private events during or after business hours and we offer full service catering. Eat, drink and gather at The Maple Table.
How long have you be doing this?
Twenty-two years in the industry and a little over two years at The Maple Table.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We couldn't succeed without our incredible, loyal and friendly staff who is like family to us and our amazing customers! The members of the community that have supported us our one of two reasons why we have found success.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Co-owners Tony and Tamara LoPiparo began in the restaurant industry decades ago. Tony spent a lot of his childhood at his father's restaurant, That's Amore, and began working for him when he was a teenager. Tamara had been in the service industry since a teenager and worked her way up the ladder, learning many different positions in the front of the house. The two met when Tamara was managing the restaurant across from That's Amore. Once they were married, Tamara began working for her in-laws. Tony went on to get his MBA and Tamara finished her business management and leadership studies program from the UW school system. During this time they started a family so, they found that the demands of working in a second shift restaurant was becoming hard to manage with small children. They felt confident through their education, work experience and mentorship from their fathers (both entrepreneurs) that they were ready to venture out on their own. In 2018, they moved to Caledonia and visited downtown Racine for the first time. It was love at first sight, they walked through the space that now occupies the restaurant and a few months later The Maple Table came to be. It was a dream come true.
What's next?
Everyday we are always striving to be the best we can be. One of our biggest goals is to become an integral part of the community by developing relationships with the people and organizations throughout greater Racine. We want the community to not only know us as a great place to eat, drink and gather, but a place that gives back to the community that has given them so much.