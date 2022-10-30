Best Breakfast/Brunch: Meli Cafe Pancake House & Restaurant

Meli Cafe Pancake House & Restaurant, 1158 Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, 262-583-1876, melicafetogo.com
HOMETOWN FAVORITES
The Maple Table, 520 Main St., Racine
Douglas Avenue Diner, 5121 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
It always has been and always will be the case that customers come first at Meli Café. The quality of food and all-around dining experience is fundamental to everyone. Even at the busiest times, we do our best to make everyone's experience as pleasant as possible, be they a local or stopping in for the first time, waiting to come in or paying the check.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
It's the good food, great staff and awesome community that keeps this place going.