Best Breakfast/Brunch: Meli Cafe Pancake House & Restaurant
Meli Cafe

Meli Cafe Pancake House & Restaurant prides their business on supporting local farmers. That's one reason why they were voted Best Breakfast/Brunch by Journal Times' readers.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

First place: Meli Cafe Pancake House & Restaurant, 1158 Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, 262-583-1876

Second place: The Maple Table, 520 Main St., Racine

Third place: Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

There are three reasons that make Meli Cafe so special. The first is our philosophy: Everyone who walks through our doors is either already a friend, or will be.

The second reason is that we care about our customers' health, well-being and the well-being of our environment. Our family is committed to preparing your meals with fresh ingredients that are wholesome and safe to eat.

Thirdly, we support local farmers. We pick up our produce daily from around the area, to not only support the local farmers, but to ensure that our costumers enjoy the best of the best. Whether you're eating in, ordering your food for pickup or delivery, we want you to have the best experience possible.

