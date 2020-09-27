Best Bowling Center: Castle Lanes

First place: Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court, Racine, 262-633-1199, castlelanes.com

Second place: The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Third place: Old Settlers Bowling Center, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Castle Lanes is known for its dedication to league bowling and our unique atmosphere.

We are the home to the Bowlers Choice Pro Shop headed by PBA/50 Champion and USBC Hall of Fame member Lennie Boresch.

Starting this year will be the home bowling center and practice facility for the Carthage College Lady Reds Bowling Program.

We have been named one of America's coolest bowling alleys in America by Travel & Leisure magazine.

