Best Bowling Center: Castle Lanes

Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court, Racine, 262-633-1199, castlelanes.com
Hometown Favorites
The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Old Settlers Bowling Center, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Castle Lanes is known for its dedication to league bowling and our unique atmosphere. We are the home to the Bowlers Choice Pro Shop headed by PBA/50 Champion and USBC Hall of Fame member Lennie Boresch. We have been named one of America’s coolest bowling alleys in America by Travel & Leisure magazine.
How long have you be doing this?
Thirty years.