Best Bowling Center: Castle Lanes

Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court, Racine, 262-633-1199, castlelanes.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Old Settlers Bowling Center, 1500 15th Ave., Union Grove

