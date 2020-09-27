Best Bloody Mary: Pepi's Pub and Grill

First place: Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., Racine, 262-633-6111, pepispubngrill.com

Second place: The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine

Third place: Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County for Best Bloody Mary?

Our Bloody Mary’s have been awarded at multiple competitions around the state year in and year out.

We would consider Pepi’s Pub and Grill as one of the best of Racine due to our dedication to our customers and our staff.

We are a family owned and operated establishment, and we take great pride on treating everyone who walks through the door like our family. Whether it be our famous “Bambino” sandwich, or one of our innovative burgers of the week, we have something for everyone.

Are you vegetarian or gluten free? We got you covered! We also have a very diverse ice cold tap beer line up.

These are just some of the reasons the Pepi’s name has been part of the Racine food scene for the last 37 years, and thrived at our current location for the last decade. Pepi’s is a family, and our doors are always open to all.

