Best Bloody Mary: Pepi's Pub and Grill

A bartender at Pepi's Pub and Grill618 Sixth St., shows off one of the bar’s award-winning bloody marys on March 4, 2016.

 Journal Times file photo

Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., Racine, 262-633-6111, pepispubngrill.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Joey's Yardarm, 920 Erie St., Racine

Buddy's Sports Grill, 6633 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

