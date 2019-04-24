Better than peanut butter cups?

Every once in a while, someone comes up with an idea so obvious you can’t believe no one ever thought of it before. The folks at Nabisco just took the already delightful Nutter Butter peanut butter sandwich cookie and dunked it in chocolate. And just like that, the world became a better place.

Size: 7.9 ounces

Price: $4.19

Real pickle chips on the horizon

Pickle-flavored potato chips, like Lay’s fried pickles with ranch? We’ve seen those, and while they’re satisfying for pickle fans, they just don’t have quite the tang of the real thing.

Enter Vlasic, which announced plans to develop pickle chips. We know what you’re thinking: This is just another variety of potato chip.

Not even close. Thomas M. McGough, a top executive at Conagra Foods, which owns Vlasic, said the snack will be “vacuum-fried” chips that are made completely from pickles, Pop Sugar reported.

No release date has been announced for the product, which will come in snack-size bags, though McGough also said Vlasic has created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices, so true pickle fans won’t have to lug around a jar to fix their pickle cravings.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

