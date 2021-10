Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Racine, 262-637-2704, timersbevcenter.com

Hometown Favorites

Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our attention to customer service.

How long have you be doing this?

Timers has been in business since 1926.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our customers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0