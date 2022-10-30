Best Beer List (Non-Retail): Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

After winning back-to-back “Best Beer List” in 2020 and 2021, the Franksville Craft Beer Garden knew it had to go for the three-peat in 2022. As the “Craft Beer Capital of Racine County,” the FCBG has over 130 beers on tap annually, including more than 30 different beers each weekend.

In 2022, this included having a beer brewed specifically for the FCBG by Lakefront Brewery called “BeerMe.”

“Our easy-drinking beer brewed by Lakefront has been our best seller this season because it’s something everyone can enjoy,” said co-owner Ken Michel.

In addition to its own beer, the FCBG has featured more beers that are rare and unique this season to satisfy all levels of hop heads.

“Keeping a balance of favorites like Happy Place and Spotted Cow on tap next to the newest beers from breweries such as Low Daily, MobCraft and others is key to a great lineup,” added Michel, “we’re always on the search for that next great beer!”

Thankfully, the entire FCBG community helps by suggesting beers and breweries for consideration.