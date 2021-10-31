Best Beer List: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

Hometown Favorites

Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., Racine

Racine Brewing Company

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

One of the Franksville Craft Beer Garden’s goals for 2021 was to improve upon a beer list that was voted Best Of Racine County in 2020. With that goal in mind, the FCBG has become the “Craft Beer Capital of Racine County” with over 130 beers on tap throughout the season and 30+ different beers on tap each weekend.

“It’s a labor of love to keep the lineup fresh but still feature everyone's favorites,” said co-owner Ken Michel, who personally selects the lineup to order each week. The FCBG accomplishes this by striking a balance between classics, such as Happy Place and Riverwest Stein, mixed in with the newest selections from breweries like Eagle Park and Vintage Brewing.