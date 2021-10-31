Best Beer List: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
One of the Franksville Craft Beer Garden’s goals for 2021 was to improve upon a beer list that was voted Best Of Racine County in 2020. With that goal in mind, the FCBG has become the “Craft Beer Capital of Racine County” with over 130 beers on tap throughout the season and 30+ different beers on tap each weekend.
“It’s a labor of love to keep the lineup fresh but still feature everyone's favorites,” said co-owner Ken Michel, who personally selects the lineup to order each week. The FCBG accomplishes this by striking a balance between classics, such as Happy Place and Riverwest Stein, mixed in with the newest selections from breweries like Eagle Park and Vintage Brewing.
Similar to the way you’ll find patrons from different generations enjoying the FCBG together, the beer list is for any type of beer fan — there is something for those with knowledge and the newcomer too.
The entire FCBG team is really starting to know beer and what styles the community enjoys. “We work hard to adjust the lineup based on things such as seasonality, suggestions, on-site food options and most importantly…taste testing,” said Michel. “That’s everyone's favorite job assignment!”
How long have you be doing this?
Since 2018.