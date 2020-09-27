Best Beer List: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

First place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com
Second place: Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., Racine
Third place: Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
The Franksville Craft Beer Garden works hard to provide a beer list that all craft beer fans can appreciate. We feature 16 to 22 Wisconsin Craft Beers on tap each day with a total of approximately 30-plus different beers available throughout each weekend.
As the county’s only permanent beer garden, it’s important to live up to the reputation of having a great beer selection. Customer feedback to the beer selection is a huge help to making sure the list never gets stale.
Co-owner Ken Michel personally selects the beer rotation each week, choosing from hundreds of beers from breweries across the state. It’s a fine balance between classics such as Spotted Cow, Lakefront IPA and Happy Place to the newest beers from Racine Brewing, Mobcraft and others.
The best part of choosing the beer list is the sampling.
“It’s a tough job but someone has to do it. As they say; life is too short to drink bad beer,” said Michel.
