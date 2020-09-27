Best Beer List: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

First place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

Second place: Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., Racine

Third place: Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden works hard to provide a beer list that all craft beer fans can appreciate. We feature 16 to 22 Wisconsin Craft Beers on tap each day with a total of approximately 30-plus different beers available throughout each weekend.

As the county’s only permanent beer garden, it’s important to live up to the reputation of having a great beer selection. Customer feedback to the beer selection is a huge help to making sure the list never gets stale.