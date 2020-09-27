 Skip to main content
Best Beer List: Franksville Craft Beer Garden
Best Beer List: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Molly Michel, left, and Ken Michel, co-owners of Hop Heads Hospitality and Events, which operates the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, serve customers at the May 31, 2018, opening. The garden is located at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park. They were voted for having the Best Beer List by reader of The Journal Times.

 Jonathon Sadowski

First place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

Second place: Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., Racine

Third place: Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden works hard to provide a beer list that all craft beer fans can appreciate. We feature 16 to 22 Wisconsin Craft Beers on tap each day with a total of approximately 30-plus different beers available throughout each weekend.

As the county’s only permanent beer garden, it’s important to live up to the reputation of having a great beer selection. Customer feedback to the beer selection is a huge help to making sure the list never gets stale.

Co-owner Ken Michel personally selects the beer rotation each week, choosing from hundreds of beers from breweries across the state. It’s a fine balance between classics such as Spotted Cow, Lakefront IPA and Happy Place to the newest beers from Racine Brewing, Mobcraft and others.

The best part of choosing the beer list is the sampling.

“It’s a tough job but someone has to do it. As they say; life is too short to drink bad beer,” said Michel.

