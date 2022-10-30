 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Banquet Hall: Roma Lodge

Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 262-886-3610, www.romalodge.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

The Covenant at Murray Mansion, 2219 Washington Ave., Racine

Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine

