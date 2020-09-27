Best Band/Musician: Liamani Segura

First place: Liamani Segura, Racine, LiamaniSegura.com

Second place: Bella Cain

Third place: Mean Jake

What makes you the best musician in Racine County?

I hope to create smiles and happy hearts. Through my social media pages, we keep people informed as to what events are coming up so they can track along on this musical journey.

I created @LiamaniSings as a free and fun page for people to visit and listen to great music covers that I sing.

Music is everywhere and for every mood. I hope that people visit and join #TeamLiamani so that I can sing and hopefully put them in a good mood.

