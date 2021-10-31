Best Band/Musician: Liamani Segura

Liamani Segura, Liamani Sings, 1505 West Boulevard, Racine, 262-488-2567, facebook.com/LiamaniSings
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We believe in working hard, working together and team work. We believe in staying humble and kind. We also trust that God's plan for us is perfect! We truly have an amazing team that continually shows their love and support. #TeamLiamani #TeamWork.
How long have you be doing this?
I've been singing in public since 6-years-old.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
God, my family, my fans and my teammates! #TeamLiamani...every like, comment and share helps! #TeamWork. So thankful for all of my teammates!
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
My dad heard me singing one day when I was 6-years-old. He taught me the national anthem. I then sang at a local basketball game and from there, have been blessed with amazing singing opportunities such as: Indy 500, NASCAR races, National Championship games, lots of traveling and meeting new people and most recently, we were able to open up for Boys II Men at the Wisconsin State Fair.