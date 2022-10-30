Best Band/Musician: Dave Braun Jazz Trio

Dave Braun Jazz Trio, 262-930-1002, davebraunjazz.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

For more than 40 years, I have been performing with my jazz trio in the Midwest. I have been playing Friday nights at the HobNob Restaurant in Racine since 1995. I am also a regular at Sazzy B's in Kenosha and frequently play at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

I have studied with jazz guitar legends Joe Pass and Barney Kessel. In this group, I’m joined by my son, Pete, and my wife, Paula, who is also an accomplished flutist and pianist.

In my opinion, this is the best group that I have played with. All three of us come from the same school of jazz. We think, play and breathe together. My wife and my son know where I am going and respond spontaneously to any direction that I take the music. Their sense of time is impeccable.

While Joe Pass is my biggest influence in solo playing, I feel like the master of the guitar trio is Barney Kessel, with whom our traditional jazz trio is styled. My goal has always been to sound like the great piano trios of Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole. I love the combination of single-line playing with block chords.

How long have you been doing this?

Over 50 years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Paula Braun on bass and Pete Braun on drums.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I started out by strumming chords on a ukulele when I was very young. My father, Joe Braun, is a locally well-known tenor banjo player from Racine and the one who influenced me. I remember how I used to sit on the floor and watch him play melodies and chords on the banjo. His playing was so passionate that I could feel his heart coming right through the instrument.

He showed me my first chords, the proper way to hold a pick and the correct fingerings for scales. It was not until I was 19 that I started taking lessons from Gary Wolk to learn how to read music. Two years after that, I was accepted as a music major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

What's next?

We are continuing to expand our repertoire. My personal goal is to find new harmonies and take our music to a higher level.