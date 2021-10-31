Best Bakery: O&H Danish Bakery

O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., 4917 Douglas Ave., 4006 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-504-7000, ohdanishbakery.com
Hometown Favorites
Bendtsen's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine
Nissi's Cake Room, 3214 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Now in our 72nd year, O&H Danish Bakery continues to follow the traditions that have been passed down through four generations of family baking. Our commitment to great quality and customer service is something that we take pride in every day and we continuously work to get better at our craft of artisan baking. Our hope is that we provide a little bit of happiness in every bite of our bakery and help represent the great community of Racine.
How long have you be doing this?
Seventy-two years.