Best Auto Shop/Mechanic: Pinkalla Auto Solutions LLC

Pinkalla Auto Solutions LLC, 3059 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-554-1170, pinkallaautosolutions.com
Hometown Favorites
Sam's Auto Shop, 4315 Byrd Ave., Racine
Stu's Auto Services, 3824 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
The thing that stands out about our shop more than anything else would definitely be our amazing customers, many of whom are third generation. We make all of our decisions based on what's in the customer's best interest, not our own, and we simply care about them and that has worked out very well for us for a long time. I could go on and on about expensive tools and equipment and state of the art this and that, but it all boils down to having "the best customers in Racine."
How long have you be doing this?
We have been in business since 1981, 41 years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We are very much a family business and everyone here is a critical piece of the puzzle and is irreplaceable.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
We opened in 1981 as a full service Mobil gas station and radiator repair shop as a way for our father Chuck to provide for his family during the 1980s recession. Having the full service gas station gave him a wonderful opportunity to meet most of the surrounding neighborhood while providing a needed service, much the same way that we offer the emissions test service today.
What's next?
We plan to keep doing things the way that they have worked for us for all of these years. We plan on continuing running our repair shop for a long time and possibly even passing it down to the next generation when the time comes.