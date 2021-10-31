Best Auto Shop/Mechanic: Pinkalla Auto Solutions LLC

Hometown Favorites

The thing that stands out about our shop more than anything else would definitely be our amazing customers, many of whom are third generation. We make all of our decisions based on what's in the customer's best interest, not our own, and we simply care about them and that has worked out very well for us for a long time. I could go on and on about expensive tools and equipment and state of the art this and that, but it all boils down to having "the best customers in Racine."