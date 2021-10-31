Best Auto Dealership-Used Vehicles: Porcaro Ford Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Porcaro Ford, 6001 Washington Ave., Mount PleasantHometown FavoritesGarbo Motors, 3077 Douglas Ave., RacineLynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story AUTO: 2021 Best of Racine county winners 1 hr ago