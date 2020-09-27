 Skip to main content
Best Auto Dealership-Used Vehicle: D'Acquisto Motors
Best Auto Dealership-Used Vehicle: D'Acquisto Motors

Best Used Car Lot: D'Acquisto Motors

Lenny Parise, an employee of D’Acquisto Motors, 1202 Lathrop Ave., Racine, blows a layer of light snow off the inventory parked outside along Washington Avenue in 2015. The business was voted Best Auto Dealership-Used Vehicles in the Best Of Racine County contest.

 Journal Times file photo

First place: D’Acquisto Motors, 1202 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-635-9999, dacquistomotors.com

Second place: Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington

Third place: Garbo Motor Sales, 3077 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have been fortunate enough to serve Racine County for more than 25 years. Over 75% of our customers have purchased from us previously, or were referred to us.

We sincerely appreciate all of our customers that we have built long term relationships with, and I’d like to think the products we offer, coupled with the inspection process and reconditioning efforts, have produced a consistent sales and service experience people have come to expect from us. It’s the relationships that make it so enjoyable.

Thank you Racine County, for sustaining our local small business.

Frank D'Acquisto

D’Acquisto
