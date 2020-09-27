Best Auto Dealership-Used Vehicle: D'Acquisto Motors

We have been fortunate enough to serve Racine County for more than 25 years. Over 75% of our customers have purchased from us previously, or were referred to us.

We sincerely appreciate all of our customers that we have built long term relationships with, and I’d like to think the products we offer, coupled with the inspection process and reconditioning efforts, have produced a consistent sales and service experience people have come to expect from us. It’s the relationships that make it so enjoyable.