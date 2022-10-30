Best Auto Dealership - Used Vehicles: Porcaro Mitsubishi

Porcaro Mitsubishi, 6107 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-886-1400, porcaromitsubishi.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The Porcaros' dedication to building trust and loyalty with their customers is the reason we were able to win the Best of Racine. After 27 years we are still operating with our customers' best interests at heart. I have to thank all of our employees for going above and beyond. It is our employees that make our customers loyal, and it is our customers that allow us to be the Best of Racine. I am grateful to Racine County for voting us number one and I am committed to continuing the same customer service that earned us this award.

— Dan Hoppenjan, General Manager

How long have you been doing this?

27 years

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We couldn't succeed without our loyal customers and employees. Our employees provide excellent customer service which keeps our customers loyal to the Porcaro brand. We wouldn't be able to succeed without them.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I, Dan Hoppenjan, came to work with Mark and Anthony Porcaro when a mutual friend made the introduction. After getting to know them and seeing how they took the car profession and added trust and loyalty I knew I had found a good fit. 27 years later, we are still operating under the premise of selling a product at a great price and taking care of our customers after the purchase. I am proud to say I still have customers walk in the door that I met 27 years ago. Knowing our customers trust our service and value our product has led to a satisfying and successful career.

What's next?

Porcaro Mitsubishi is going to continue to deliver outstanding service and employ the best personnel possible to ensure customer satisfaction.