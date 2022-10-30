Best Auto Dealership - New Vehicles: Porcaro Ford

Porcaro Ford, 6001 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-886-5200, porcaroford.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Zeigler Honda of Racine, 1701 SE Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant

Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Racine, 8320 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Porcaro Ford and their owners Mark and Anthony Porcaro were born and raised in Racine, Mark & Anthony

How long have you been doing this?

We have been Racine's Ford Dealer since 2007.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our award-winning staff and our loyal customers.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Mark began selling cars at what was then Schmerler Ford in 1975 and branched off on his own in 1978. Anthony joined while attending college in 1981, Honest, hardworking, steady growth, and after reinvesting in the Porcaro brand and the community, have led them to where we are today.

What's next?

You will see the Porcaro Brand continue to invest in the area and continue to grow, create more employment opportunities and continue our community involvement.