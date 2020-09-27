Best Auto Dealership - New Vehicle: Frank Boucher Chevrolet Cadillac of Racine

First place: Frank Boucher Chevrolet Cadillac of Racine, 8600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-886-1010, RacineChevy.com

Second place: Porcaro Ford, 6001 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Third place: Garbo Motor Sales — Lincoln Dealer, 3077 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The longevity of our employees and giving back to the community is what sets us apart.

It's all about taking care of our customers in both sales and service.

We treat them the way we want to be treated and focus on building a strong relationship with all our customers and customers' families.

