Best Attorney: Patrick Cafferty
Best Attorney: Patrick Cafferty

Patrick Cafferty

Cafferty

First place: Patrick Cafferty, Cafferty Law Office, 840 Lake Ave. Suite 300, Racine, 262-632-5000, caffertylaw.com

Second place: James Pruitt, Pruitt Law Offices, 731 Main St., Racine

Third place: Rebecca Mason, Rebecca Mason Law, 840 Lake Ave., Suite 300, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our law firm has been named in Best Lawyers in America since 2015 as one of the best law firms in America.

In the 2021 edition, Attorney Patrick Cafferty has been named not only on the Best Lawyers in America list but he has been recognized among his peers as Lawyer of the Year for Criminal Defense: General Practice in the State of Wisconsin.

Our team of skilled lawyers, attorneys Jillian Scheidegger and Carl Johnson, and legal assistant Shelley Mikulanec, are committed to aggressively fighting for the rights of our clients.

