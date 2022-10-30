Best Attorney/Law Office: Cafferty & Scheidegger, S.C.

Cafferty & Scheidegger, S.C., 840 Lake Ave., Racine, 262-632-5000, racinelaw.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Pruitt Zabkowicz S.C., 731 Main St., Racine

Knuteson, Hinkston & Rosenberg, S.C., 500 College Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The team at Cafferty & Scheidegger is experienced and driven.

Since 1994, Patrick Cafferty has been representing clients in the Racine and Kenosha area who face criminal charges. In that time, he has earned the respect of clients, prosecutors and judges, as well as many of the major players in the legal community.

Our record of successful case outcomes, as well as dedication to our clients, have earned our lawyers places in the Best Lawyers in America®2012-2023 editions for criminal defense as well as Best Law Firms in America.

Also in 2021 and 2023, Attorney Cafferty has been recognized among his peers as Lawyer of the Year for Criminal Defense: General Practice in the State of Wisconsin.

Additionally, Attorney Scheidegger has also been named in Super Lawyers as a rising star from 2021-2022.

At Cafferty & Scheidegger, you are an individual, not just another case number. When you work with our firm, we'll first take the time to ask about and understand your individual circumstances, so that we can create a unique defense strategy that addresses your specific needs and goals. We are committed to providing the best representation to each one of our clients.

How long have you been doing this?

Our firm has been in business since 1994.