Best Assisted Living: St. Monica's Senior Living

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

As a non-profit, our success would not be possible without the contributions of the Racine Community through their generous support as volunteers. These individuals fill various essential roles within our home including serving on committees, on our board of directors, as vocal proponents to friends and neighbors, as donors and even doing in-person activities with community members. We are so thankful for our volunteers.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

St. Monica’s was founded by the Sisters of St. Rita who had a dream to build a senior citizen home. They raised funds to buy the farmland, where St. Monica’s sits today, by selling homemade baked goods, noodles, canned fruits and plants. Through many trials, and in conjunction with some very generous donors, their dream came to fruition and they opened the doors to their first residents in 1971. Throughout the past 50 years, St. Monica’s has expanded its footprint to 126,000 square feet with the memory care being the most recent addition in November of 2017.

What's next?

With 42 acres of land, St. Monica’s has the space for many possibilities when it comes to serving seniors. A long-range planning committee has been created to discuss and weigh the many opportunities. Keep your eyes open for details to come!

