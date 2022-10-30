Best Assisted Living: St. Monica's Senior Living

St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Racine, 262-639-5050, stmonicasseniorliving.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

At St. Monica's, our community members are truly the heart of our home. With over 50 years of experience caring for seniors, we strive to meet the needs of our community members on all levels including physical, emotional, spiritual and social through an individualized person-centered care model. Our home is a place where seniors can thrive as they participate in over 70 activities monthly, receive the compassionate care they need, enjoy the scenic views of our 42 acres of land and rest in the comfort of their private suites. Family members are comforted knowing their loved one is in a safe, secure environment with an around-the-clock, professional care team attending to their loved one’s every need.

How long have you been doing this?

Fifty-one years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

As a non-profit, our success would not be possible without the contributions of the Racine community through their generous support as volunteers. These individuals fill various essential roles within our home including serving on committees, on our board of directors, as vocal proponents to friends and neighbors, as donors and even doing in-person activities with community members. We are so thankful for our volunteers.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

St. Monica’s was founded by the Sisters of St. Rita who had a dream to build a senior citizen home. They raised funds to buy the farmland where St. Monica’s sits today by selling homemade baked goods, noodles, canned fruits and plants. Through many trials and in conjunction with some very generous donors, their dream came to fruition and they opened the doors to their first residents in 1971. Throughout the past 50 years, St. Monica’s has expanded its footprint to 126,000 square feet with the memory care facility being the most recent expansion in November of 2017.

What's next?

With 42 acres of land, St. Monica’s has the space for many possibilities when it comes to serving seniors. A long-range planning committee has been created to discuss and weigh the many opportunities. Keep your eyes open for details to come.