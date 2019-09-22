Main Moon II

Tracy Lee works the front counter at Main Moon II, 4915 Washington Ave. On the restaurant's walls are framed articles declaring the restaurant Best in Racine County, year after year. 

First place: Main Moon II, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine

Second place: Asian Buffet, 3701 Durand Ave., Racine

Third place: Sticky Rice, 203 Sixth St., Racine

When Racine area residents think about Chinese food, one local restaurant consistently comes up — Main Moon II.

When customers walk into the restaurant, they see that the walls are lined with framed stories of the restaurant nabbing the Best of Racine Asian food category in years past. This year is no exception, as Main Moon II has once again been named the Best Asian Restaurant in Racine County, as voted by Journal Times’ readers.

When asked what the secret to success is, Tracy Lee, the owner’s sister, said, “We emphasis customer service … We want everyone to come in happy and leave happy.”

Tom Lehrer, of Racine, a regular at the restaurant, says he has tried other Chinese restaurants, but keeps going back to Main Moon II because he believes they are the best and because their food is consistently good.

But consistency doesn’t mean they are afraid of trying new food items. Lee said they frequently try new recipes, such as crispy shrimp wraps, which is shrimp wrapped in a rice pastry with cream inside.

Despite new recipes, General Tso’s chicken and crispy sesame chicken remain the most popular items on the menu, Lee said, helping Main Moon keep the title of Best Asian Restaurant, again for 2019!

— Stephanie Jones

