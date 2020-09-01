Best Asian Restaurant: Main Moon II

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

First place: Main Moon II, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-638-9888

Second place: Asiana Korean Cuisine Restaurant, 423 Sixth St., Racine

Third place: Sticky Rice Thai Restaurant, 203 Sixth St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We emphasize customer service. We want everyone to come in happy and leave happy. We also take cleanliness and everyone’s health very seriously. This is why we have strict safety precautions in place and why we are constantly cleaning and sanitizing the kitchen and restaurant areas.

We strive to give our customers consistency, excellent flavor, quality food and generous portions so our customers keep coming back. We are always trying to improve our skills and continue to create new recipes for our customers. The ingredients we use are fresh and all of our sauces are made from scratch, not out of a can, which makes Main Moon dishes so flavorful.

Owner Jin Chen moved from New York where he studied as a chef over 20 years ago. Chen made Racine his home and raised three boys here that he is very proud of. The staff at Main Moon II want to say, "Thank you Racine, we are very grateful to the community for being such good customers."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0