Best Asian Restaurant: Main Moon 2

Main Moon 2

A dish of Szechuan shrimp paired with garlic chicken and snow peas, shown in the foreground, plus sesame chicken with broccoli in this 2017 file photo taken at Main Moon 2, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine.

 Jonathan Brines

Main Moon 2, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-638-9888

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Asiana Korean Cuisine Restaurant, 423 Sixth St., Racine

SapSap, 2343 Mead St., Mount Pleasant

