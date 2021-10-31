Best Asian Restaurant: Main Moon 2

Hometown Favorites

We emphasize customer service. We want everyone to come in happy and leave happy. We also take cleanliness and everyone’s health very seriously. This is why we have strict safety precautions in place and why we are constantly cleaning and sanitizing the kitchen and restaurant areas. We strive to give our customers consistency, excellent flavor, quality food and generous portions so our customers keep coming back. We are always trying to improve our skills and continue to create new recipes for our customers. The ingredients we use are fresh and all of our sauces are made from scratch, not out of a can, which makes Main Moon dishes so flavorful. Owner Jin Chen moved from New York where he studied as a chef over 20 years ago. Chen made Racine his home and raised three boys here who he is very proud of. The staff at Main Moon II want to say, “Thank you Racine, we are very grateful to the community for being such good customers.”