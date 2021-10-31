Best Art Gallery: Racine Art Museum

Hometown Favorites

There’s new art to explore during every visit to Racine Art Museum (RAM) in downtown Racine. Home to America’s largest contemporary crafts collection, RAM organizes 15-20 intriguing exhibitions each year featuring its holdings of over 10,000 pieces. Over half represent art jewelry, ceramics, fibers, glass, metals, polymer and wood. The current exhibition, Collection Focus: Mara Superior, on view through Jan. 15, 2022, offers the debut of an archive of work by this respected American ceramic artist. Made between 1982 and 2018, these recently acquired pieces are on display with three others by Superior already in RAM’s collection. Through Jan. 22, 2022, Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art features works by contemporary artists who do not shy away from the oversized, dramatic or intriguing. Often taking inspiration from the natural world, most of these artists depict friction and tension through organic forms. Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements, on view through Feb. 12, 2022, includes works from RAM's permanent collection that are comprised of multiple parts. Whether they be a single complex object or a series of several pieces unified as one work, the sum of these parts is more expressive than the whole.