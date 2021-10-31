Best Art Gallery: Racine Art Museum

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, 262-638-8300, ramart.org
Hometown Favorites
Northern Lights Gallery, 423 Main St., Racine
RAM's Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
There’s new art to explore during every visit to Racine Art Museum (RAM) in downtown Racine. Home to America’s largest contemporary crafts collection, RAM organizes 15-20 intriguing exhibitions each year featuring its holdings of over 10,000 pieces. Over half represent art jewelry, ceramics, fibers, glass, metals, polymer and wood. The current exhibition, Collection Focus: Mara Superior, on view through Jan. 15, 2022, offers the debut of an archive of work by this respected American ceramic artist. Made between 1982 and 2018, these recently acquired pieces are on display with three others by Superior already in RAM’s collection. Through Jan. 22, 2022, Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art features works by contemporary artists who do not shy away from the oversized, dramatic or intriguing. Often taking inspiration from the natural world, most of these artists depict friction and tension through organic forms. Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements, on view through Feb. 12, 2022, includes works from RAM's permanent collection that are comprised of multiple parts. Whether they be a single complex object or a series of several pieces unified as one work, the sum of these parts is more expressive than the whole.
How long have you be doing this?
RAM opened in downtown Racine in May 2003. The museum's original campus, RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, was established in November 1941. So the two museum campuses of RAM have been sharing art with the community for nearly 80 years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Significantly, RAM could not succeed and thrive without the lifeline provided by hundreds of generous sponsors and donors, many of whom reside in Racine. In addition, the museum collaborates routinely with the businesses and organizations of downtown Racine. One of RAM's goals is to contribute as an economic and cultural anchor for the area. According to statistics from Real Racine, RAM has an annual $5-6 million impact on the community. Each year, the museum regularly welcomes approximately 50,000 visitors from more than 40 states and 20 countries. Happily, the downtown area also offers an inclusive variety of restaurants and shops to entice and entertain visitors — establishing a powerful synergy of attractions and resources in the area.
What's next?
RAM will continue to present excellent art exhibitions from America's largest contemporary craft collection as well as inspiring education offerings for all ages, both in-person and virtually via ramart.org and social media.