Best Art Gallery: Racine Art Museum

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine, 262-638-8300, ramart.org

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Northern Lights Gallery, 423 Main St., Racine

Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

There’s new art to explore during every visit to Racine Art Museum (RAM) in Downtown Racine. Home to the largest collection of contemporary craft in North America, RAM organizes 15–20 intriguing exhibitions each year featuring its holdings of over 10,000 pieces. Over half of these pieces represent the museum’s focus on contemporary craft from internationally recognized artists — with concentrations in ceramic, fiber, glass, metal, art jewelry, polymer and wood.

Significantly, RAM’s collection is notable beyond the media represented, whether referring to the make-up of the artists whose works are included or to specialized areas of interest. For example, 41% of the artists in RAM’s collection are self-identifying women — a number that is substantially greater than the ratios calculated at other organizations with permanent collections and active exhibition programs (usually around 10%).

The glowing façade and street-level galleries of RAM's award-winning building stand as cultural beacons, drawing the attention of passers-by at all times of the day.

How long have you been doing this?

RAM opened in downtown Racine in May 2003.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Significantly, RAM could not succeed and thrive without the lifeline provided by hundreds of generous sponsors and donors, many of whom reside in Racine. In addition, the museum collaborates routinely with the businesses and organizations of Downtown Racine.

One of RAM's goals is to contribute as an economic and cultural anchor for the area. According to statistics from Real Racine, RAM has an annual $5-6 million impact on the community. Each year, the museum regularly welcomes approximately 50,000 visitors from more than 40 states and 20 countries. Happily, the downtown area also offers an inclusive variety of restaurants and shops to entice and entertain visitors — establishing a powerful synergy of attractions and resources in the area.

What's next?

RAM is continuing to build virtual content — which began in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic — for people to engage with and explore art from the comfort of home. Additionally, the museum has been building more partnerships with arts and culture organizations in the area and plans to collaborate for several future exhibitions and programs.