Best Antiques/Collectibles: Milaeger's

Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-639-2040; 8717 Highway 11, Sturtevant, 262-886-2117; milaegers.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

School Days Mall Antiques, 9500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant

Twin Dragon Games LLC, 500 Wisconsin Ave., Racine

