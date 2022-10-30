Best Aesthetician/Esthetician: Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa

Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa, 2030 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-632-7700, bluedovespas.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Lyna Talavera, Honest Touch Wellness Spa, 6226 Bankers Road, Suite 6, Mount Pleasant

Amanda Jensen, Urban Trends SalonSpa, 10351 Washington Ave., Suite 600, Sturtevant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We, as the best aestheticians in Racine, strive to meet several goals. First and foremost, caring for and listening to our guests is always our number one priority. We then take the words of our guests to form an effective treatment plan for their service. Whether you’re receiving a facial, a waxing or a body treatment, we customize our treatment with professional strength products to achieve the best results and meet your goals.

How long have you been doing this?

Our aestheticians have over 33 years of combined experience

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We couldn’t succeed without our regular guests. We truly thank them for referring their friends and family members after receiving excellent care from our team.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Every single one of our aestheticians is passionate about and has been trained in Aveda and Dermalogica skin products & services. These long-established and results-driven brands have ensured success in our treatment rooms. Success also comes from establishing a loyal clientele that we are proud of and thankful for.

What's next?

Starting with nano-needling, we are expanding our aesthetics service menu. Watch for exciting skin innovations in 2023!